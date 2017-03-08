SBS Polish

No political opinions beyond this point ...

SBS Polish

Leszek Wikarjusz

Leszek Wikarjusz Source: Rada NAczelna Polonii Australijskiej

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 8 March 2017 at 4:08pm, updated 9 March 2017 at 8:56am
By Anna Sadurska
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Two interviews with two prominent members of Polish Community in Australia: the President of the Association of Nasza Polonia' Mr Adam Gajkowski and the President of the Polish Community Council of Australia Mr Leszek Wikarjusz

Published 8 March 2017 at 4:08pm, updated 9 March 2017 at 8:56am
By Anna Sadurska
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kasia Lisaj (2).jpg

Polski Festiwal@Fed Square 2022

Stop war in Ukraine.

The situation in Ukraine - summary 28 October 2022

Ukraine becomes a candidate for EU membership

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022

Vechi Acum.jpg

'Vechi Acum' in Australia...