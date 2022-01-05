SBS Polish

Novak Djokovic Novak Djokovic has been granted a vaccination exemption to play in the Australian Open

SBS Polish

Novak Djokovic says he's been granted a vaccination exemption to play in the Australian Open.

Novak Djokovic says he's been granted a vaccination exemption to play in the Australian Open. Source: Instagram/djokernole

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 5 January 2022 at 4:18pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:21pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki, Amy Hall
Source: SBS

Men's world number one Novak Djokovic says he'll defend his Australian Open title in Melbourne later this month after confirming he's received a medical exemption from getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

Published 5 January 2022 at 4:18pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:21pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki, Amy Hall
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Ukraine becomes a candidate for EU membership

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022

Vechi Acum.jpg

'Vechi Acum' in Australia...

Borders (2).png

Exhibition 'Borders'

War in Ukraine

The situation in Ukraine - summary 23 October 2022