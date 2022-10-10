SBS Polish

How did Sir Paweł Edmund Strzelecki's map returned to Australii

mapa strzeleckiego.jpg

Presentation of Sir P.E. Strzelecki's map i Corryong museum.

Published 10 October 2022 at 4:34pm
By Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
Report from the official handing over to the local museum in Corryong of a historic map which shows the Australian expedition route of the Polish discoverer Paweł Emund Strzelecki. Ernestyna Skurjat-Kozek, president of Kościuszko Heritage Inc. talks about the joint Kościuszko Heritage, the Corryong Museum and The Upper Murray Historic Society event.

