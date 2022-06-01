SBS Polish

Observing Indigenous cultural protocols

Aboriginal woman Jordan O'Davis performs with the Buja Buja dance troupe during the Wugulora Indigenous Morning Ceremony as part of Australia Day celebration

Aboriginal woman Jordan O'Davis performs with the Buja Buja dance troupe during the Wugulora Indigenous Morning Ceremony. Source: AAP

Published 1 June 2022 at 3:32pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 11:58am
By Joanna Borkowska - Surucic, Dorota Banasiak, Melissa Compagnoni
Observing the cultural protocols of Australia’s Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples is an important step towards understanding and respecting the Traditional Owners of the land we all live on. This episode of Settlement Guide is an introduction to some important protocols that can influence our behaviour and honour the unique knowledge and status held by First Australians.

