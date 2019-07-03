SBS Polish

Official interest rate hits all-time low

The Reserve Bank of Australia

The Reserve Bank of Australia

Published 3 July 2019 at 4:14pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 3:29pm
By Hannah Sinclair, Dariusz Buchowiecki
Available in other languages

The Reserve Bank has slashed the official cash rate to 1 per cent. It' s a record low - and the first back-to-back cut since 2012. Banks are being urged to pass on the cut in full, with first home-buyers the big winners.

