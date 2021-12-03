SBS Polish

Omicron variant - investigated to understand the threat....

SBS Polish

Die Omikron Variante wird untersucht

Die Omikron Variante wird untersucht Source: Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 3 December 2021 at 4:37pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:28pm
By Dorota Banasiak, Felicity Davey, Stephanie Corsetti
Source: SBS

As the Omicron variant spreads around the world, scientists and health officials are finding that patients are experiencing no symptoms or mild ones so far. There are indications that current COVID-19 vaccines may be effective against the new variant..

Published 3 December 2021 at 4:37pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:28pm
By Dorota Banasiak, Felicity Davey, Stephanie Corsetti
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Ukraine becomes a candidate for EU membership

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022

Vechi Acum.jpg

'Vechi Acum' in Australia...

Borders (2).png

Exhibition 'Borders'

War in Ukraine

The situation in Ukraine - summary 23 October 2022