Mieczyslaw Drelich's World War II army uniform Source: Mieczyslaw Drelich
Published 14 May 2021 at 4:19pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Dr Z. Derwinski, historian, president of the Polish Museum and Archives in Australia, talks about the book 'On the Rough Waves of Life' by Mieczysław Drelich from Tasmania, 'The rat of Tobruk'. The launch of the book is at TOBRUK HOUSE, 44 Victoria Ave., Albert Park on Sunday 23 May 2021 at 2pm
