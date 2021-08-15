One million additional Pfizer doses from Poland to help Australia ...

Sydney Olympic Park Vaccination Centre at Homebush in Sydney. Source: AAP
Published 15 August 2021 at 3:27pm, updated 15 August 2021 at 5:04pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Polish Ambassador to Australia, Michał Kołodziejski, talks about how Poland will help Australia in the fight against Covid-19 by sending additional doses of the Pfizer vaccine to Australia ... The information was announced today at a press conference by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.
Published 15 August 2021 at 3:27pm, updated 15 August 2021 at 5:04pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Share