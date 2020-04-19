SBS Polish

Onion soup: The history of one of the best French food

French Onion Soup

Published 19 April 2020 at 4:06pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:21pm
By Ludwik Stomma, Andrzej Siedlecki
Apparently Stanislas Leszczyński, the father of Marie Leszczyńska (queen of France, married to Louis 15) was so obsessed with the smell. 'Onion soup' is one of the stories from the book “Żywoty zdań swawolnych” by the anthropologist Prof. Ludwik Stomma. We present archival recordings of fragments of the book in the interpretation of Andrzej Siedlecki.

