Open Day at State Library NSW

Open Day

Open Day at Children's Library Source: State Library NSW

Published 11 October 2019 at 4:00pm, updated 11 October 2019 at 4:22pm
By Ela Chylewska
Available in other languages

Ela Chylewska talks about a full day of fun activities, talks and tours for the whole family at the Open Day of State Library NSW on 12 October. The day starts at 9.45am with a Smoking Ceremony in front of the Mitchell Building.

