Opera, musicals and Polish hits of the 1920's - concerts in Australia

Published 19 October 2022 at 7:36pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS
MAŁGORZATA KUSTOSIK - a well-known and popular mezzo-soprano, will perform in Sydney on 21, 22, 23 of October, at the Polish Club in Bankstwon, in Plumpton and in Marayong. She is a graduate of the Music Academy in Łódź. SHe performs, among others, at: the Grand Theater in Łódź, the Musical Theater in Łódź, the National Philharmonic in Warsaw, the Polish Theater in Warsaw, and the Warsaw Chamber Opera. More details about her concerts in Australia in our programs.
