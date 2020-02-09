SBS Polish

'Order of Australia Medal' for Krystyna Cyron

Order of Australia Medal

Krystyna Cyron (image by: Chris Lane) Source: www.fairfieldchampion.com.au/

Published 9 February 2020 at 4:33pm
By Dorota Banasiak
OAM was awarded to Krystyna Cyron for her work for the Polish community on the 60th anniversary of the establishment of the "Order of Australia" . "I did it and I still do it because of the love for people and the willingness to give ...", says Krystyna.

