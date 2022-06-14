Outstanding service rewarded with Queen's Birthday honours

Ash Barty and Shane Warne have been recognised in the Queen’s Birthday 2022 Honours List. Source: SBS News
Published 14 June 2022 at 1:11pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS
Among the recipients are Australian Open winner Ash Barty, former chief medical officer Brendan Murphy, Melbourne singers Vika and Linda Bull, posthumous award for former Australian cricketer Shane Warne, who died in March, as well as Bogusława Bliszczyk, Australian-Pole recognised for her service to the Polish community in Victoria. Listen to an interview with Bogusława Bliszczyk during our Wednesday program.
Published 14 June 2022 at 1:11pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS
Share