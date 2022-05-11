SBS Polish

Over half a million Australians vote for the first time

SBS Polish

School students hold placards during a Climate School Strike protest at Treasury Gardens in Melbourne, Friday, March 25, 2022. (AAP Image/Joel Carrett) NO ARCHIVING

School students hold placards Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 11 May 2022 at 4:32pm
By Tys Occhiuzzi
Presented by Joanna Borkowska - Surucic, Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS

Federal elections are coming soon, this time for the first time more than half a million Australians have the right to vote. For those aged 18 to 20, this will be the first chance to vote in elections at national level.

Published 11 May 2022 at 4:32pm
By Tys Occhiuzzi
Presented by Joanna Borkowska - Surucic, Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Ukraine becomes a candidate for EU membership

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022

Vechi Acum.jpg

'Vechi Acum' in Australia...

Borders (2).png

Exhibition 'Borders'

War in Ukraine

The situation in Ukraine - summary 23 October 2022