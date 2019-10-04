Over-the-counter codeine ban leads to big drop in overdoses

A ban on over-the-counter codeine pills has led to a dramatic drop in overdoses Source: AAP
Published 4 October 2019 at 4:07pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:58pm
By Cassandra Bain, Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
A new study shows Australia's ban on over-the-counter codeine pills has led to a dramatic drop in overdoses.
Published 4 October 2019 at 4:07pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:58pm
By Cassandra Bain, Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share