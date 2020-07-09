Pandemic Exploitation of International Students

Associate Professor Bassina Farbenblum from the University of New South Wales Source: SBS
Published 9 July 2020 at 1:24pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:08pm
By Dorota Banasiak, Catalina Florez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The COVID-19 pandemic is exposing the exploitation of international students in Australia. In this special series, SBS investigates the ways in which international students are being taken advantage of.
Published 9 July 2020 at 1:24pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:08pm
By Dorota Banasiak, Catalina Florez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share