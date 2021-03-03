Perth enjoyed privately funded fireworks

SBS PolishOther ways to listen Perth enjoyed privately funded fireworksPlay07:16SBS PolishOther ways to listen Source: PixabayGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (13.33MB)Published 3 March 2021 at 3:38pmBy Paulina BalickaSource: SBS Commentary of the latest events form WA, by our Perth correspondent Paulina BalickaPublished 3 March 2021 at 3:38pmBy Paulina BalickaSource: SBSShareLatest podcast episodesThe situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022'Vechi Acum' in Australia...Exhibition 'Borders'The situation in Ukraine - summary 23 October 2022