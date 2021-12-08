Pfizer vaccine provisionally approved for children as young as 5 years old

Source: AAP
Published 8 December 2021 at 5:27pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:28pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos., Dorota Banasiak, Akash Arora
Source: SBS
Australia's national medicines regulator has provisionally approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children as young as 5 years old. SBS takes a closer look at what we know so far about Australia's COVID-19 vaccines for children.
