SBS Polish

"Pilecki Project" goes worldwide...

SBS Polish

I.Marmur, A. Nowak

I.Marmur, A. Nowak Source: A. Nowak

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 8 September 2016 at 3:13pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Izi Marmur from the Australian Society of Polish Jews and Their Descendants, and Andrew Nowak, coordinator of the committee "Pilecki Project", talks about Polish - Jewish cooperation and transfer of materials about Captain W. Pilecki, from Melbourne to POLIN museum in Warsaw.

Published 8 September 2016 at 3:13pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kasia Lisaj (2).jpg

Polski Festiwal@Fed Square 2022

Stop war in Ukraine.

The situation in Ukraine - summary 28 October 2022

Ukraine becomes a candidate for EU membership

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022

Vechi Acum.jpg

'Vechi Acum' in Australia...