"Pilecki Project" goes worldwide...

I.Marmur, A. Nowak Source: A. Nowak
Published 8 September 2016 at 3:13pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Izi Marmur from the Australian Society of Polish Jews and Their Descendants, and Andrew Nowak, coordinator of the committee "Pilecki Project", talks about Polish - Jewish cooperation and transfer of materials about Captain W. Pilecki, from Melbourne to POLIN museum in Warsaw.
Published 8 September 2016 at 3:13pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share