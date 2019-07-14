Place de la Bastille Source: Wikipedia
Published 14 July 2019 at 3:58pm, updated 14 July 2019 at 4:04pm
By Anna Sadurska
Source: SBS
Andrzej Siedlecki is reading the story about the Bastille Day on 14 of July, the national day of France. It's a story from the book by Ludwik Stomma and Ludwik Lewin entitled 'Paris for 2 louis. Guide to Paris of shadows and flavors'.
