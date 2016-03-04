Plan to change pension raises opposition

The Greens’ Adam Bandt Source: AAP
Published 4 March 2016 at 3:33pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:46pm
By Magda Dejneka, Santilla Chingaipe
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Federal Opposition and the Greens have condemned moves by the Coalition Government to change the aged pension. Of particular concern, they say, are measures which would mean a significant reduction in the pension for many Australians from migrant backgrounds.
Published 4 March 2016 at 3:33pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:46pm
By Magda Dejneka, Santilla Chingaipe
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share