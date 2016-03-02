www.morguefile.com Source: MorgueFile
Published 2 March 2016 at 3:48pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
A Senate Inquiry is looking into the plastic pollution in Australian waters. A Senate Inquiry is looking into the plastic pollution in Australian waters. Scientists and environmental groups are calling for critical action on an issue they say is having a severe impact on marine life.
Published 2 March 2016 at 3:48pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share