SBS Polish

Celebrating 50 years - what were the beginnings of the Polish Club in Bankstown?

SBS Polish

klub bankstown.jpg

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 14 October 2022 at 5:32pm, updated 3 hours ago at 5:37pm
By Joanna Borkowska - Surucic, Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS

For the construction of the Polish club in Bankstown, Mr. Stanisław Ejsak, together with other Poles, collected money to buy a plot of land. There were many who mortgaged their own homes as guarantees for the loan needed to build it. After the club was opened in 1972, he became one of the directors of the board of what he calls a 'Little Poland'.

Published 14 October 2022 at 5:32pm, updated 3 hours ago at 5:37pm
By Joanna Borkowska - Surucic, Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

klub bankstown.jpg

50 lat minęło - jakie były początki Klubu Polskiego w Bankstown?

Medical staff attend a rally in Perth

Burnout Australian doctors seeking to exit medical field

Finding the right GP is essential

Kryzys w systemie podstawowej opieki zdrowia w Australii

Audycja Seniorow 79

Radio program for Polish seniors - episode 123