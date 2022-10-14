Celebrating 50 years - what were the beginnings of the Polish Club in Bankstown?

Published 14 October 2022 at 5:32pm, updated 3 hours ago at 5:37pm
By Joanna Borkowska - Surucic, Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS
For the construction of the Polish club in Bankstown, Mr. Stanisław Ejsak, together with other Poles, collected money to buy a plot of land. There were many who mortgaged their own homes as guarantees for the loan needed to build it. After the club was opened in 1972, he became one of the directors of the board of what he calls a 'Little Poland'.
