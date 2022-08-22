SBS Polish

Poles in Sydney celebrate 50 years of Polish-Australian diplomatic relations

Members of the Polish community at St Mary's Cathedral, Sydney.

Published 22 August 2022 at 8:43pm, updated 22 August 2022 at 8:47pm
By Dorota Banasiak, Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Poland and Australia, members of the Polish community attended a special ceremony at St Mary's Cathedral in Sydney.

