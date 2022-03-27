SBS Polish

'Polana' celebrates its 60th anniversary ...

'Polana' camp Source: Zwiazek Polakow w Melbourne

Published 27 March 2022 at 4:31pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Presented by Dariusz Buchowiecki
Zofia Dublaszewska, president of the Polish Association in Melbourne, invites you to the celebration of the 60th anniversary of 'Polana', a Polish camp located in the forest near Healesville ... the celebrations will take place on Saturday, April the 2th.

