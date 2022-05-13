Poland and Australia in the Eurovision final! How to vote in the contest?

Source: SBS
Published 13 May 2022 at 5:43pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 11:57am
By Joanna Borkowska - Surucic, Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS
Krystian Ochman and Sheldon Riley made it through to the finals of the competition! The host of the 66th Eurovision Song Contest is the Italian city of Turin, and we, SBS, will provide you with entertainment over the next few days. Watch the Eurovision final on SBS on Sunday May 15 at 5am Sydney Melbourne time - you can only cast your vote then!
Published 13 May 2022 at 5:43pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 11:57am
By Joanna Borkowska - Surucic, Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS
Share