SBS Polish

Poland - Independent Today, Once a Rampart of Civilization

SBS Polish

Polish History

Book "Przedmurze Cywilizacji" by Michael Morys-Twarowski Source: Grupa wydawnicza ZNAK

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 13 November 2019 at 4:20pm, updated 12 November 2021 at 4:34pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Michael Morys-Twarowski, doctor of law and history, author of historical bestsellers: "Polish Gods of War" and "Polish Empire" talks about his latest book "Przedmurze Civilizacji" "Rampart of Civilization".

Published 13 November 2019 at 4:20pm, updated 12 November 2021 at 4:34pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kasia Lisaj (2).jpg

Polski Festiwal@Fed Square 2022

Stop war in Ukraine.

The situation in Ukraine - summary 28 October 2022

Ukraine becomes a candidate for EU membership

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022

Vechi Acum.jpg

'Vechi Acum' in Australia...