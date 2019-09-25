Poland Offers Study Opportunities to Australians

Source: MorgueFile
Published 25 September 2019 at 3:59pm, updated 18 November 2019 at 3:21pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
While studying in Australia is an attractive option for many overseas students, many young Australians would also consider studying abroad. Poland offers a wide range of opportunities to study at it's universities where many courses are offered in English. Consul General of the Republic of Poland Dr Monika Konczyk, spoke of opportunities in Poland open to Poles living in Australia and about Poland's international openness to foreigners in it's education sector.
Published 25 September 2019 at 3:59pm, updated 18 November 2019 at 3:21pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share