Poland's failure at the World Cup

Source: AAP
Published 26 June 2018 at 12:35pm, updated 27 June 2018 at 11:19am
By Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
What went wrong? Former goalkeeper Maciej Szczesny said “The tactical preparation was nearly zero.. a child lost in the fog”. Szczesny criticised the Polish national team after their match against Senegal at the World Cup in Russia, following to which Poland lost to Colombia in Kazan in her last chance match. But Poland seemed to have all going for her. There were high hopes and a shining star Robert Lewandowski, the first player to score 16 goals in a major European international qualifying campaign of the World Cup. And all was lost in two games. Poland will be the first European team to leave the World Cup. Now, the Polish can only fight for their honour in the last farewell game with Japan.
Published 26 June 2018 at 12:35pm, updated 27 June 2018 at 11:19am
By Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share