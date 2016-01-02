PolArt 2015 day five

Julianna & Richard Bednarowicz Source: Piotr Kempinski
Published 2 January 2016 at 5:33pm
By Ewa Figiel
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Highlights of five days at PolArt2015:Interviews with: Julianna Bednarowicz about her paintings and Polish Indigenous Collaboration, writer, theatrical play director Stafan Mrowinski talks about his monodramas; awarded at this year International Solo Theater Festival in New York play "Jeremiahs Tuesday" playd by Stephen Kenedy and "Springer" playd and directed by Melbourne actor Kristof Kaczmarek, we also talked about "Polish Connections" an art exhibition in No Vacancy Gallery QV.
Published 2 January 2016 at 5:33pm
By Ewa Figiel
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share