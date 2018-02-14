PolArt 2018 Brisbane

SBS Polish

Published 14 February 2018 at 1:46pm, updated 14 February 2018 at 1:56pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
14th Festival of Polish Visual and Performing Arts (under the auspices of the Polish Association of Queensland “Polonia” Inc.) will be held in Brisbane from 27 December 2018 till 6 January 2019. More information in the interview with artistic director of PolArt 2018 Mr Henryk Kurylewski.

