PolArt 2018... Day one

Source: SBS
Published 29 December 2018 at 1:36pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 4:41pm
By Dorota Banasiak, Dariusz Buchowiecki
Available in other languages
Dorota Banasiak reporting from Brisbane about day one of the festival PolArt2018 . For ten exciting and colorful days, PolArt 2018 will bring a host of artists, actors and dancers from all over Australia and New Zealand! Ambassador Michal Kolodziejski with performers of PolArt 2018
