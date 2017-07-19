SBS Polish

POLART 2018

SBS Polish

Tom Koprowski

Tom Koprowski Source: Tom Koprowski

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 19 July 2017 at 4:08pm, updated 19 July 2017 at 4:10pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

PolArt is the largest and longest running national multicultural arts festival hosted in Australia. The next will be in Brisbane in 2018. The preparations are on the way says Chairman of the PolArt 2018 Mr Henryk Kurylewski.

Published 19 July 2017 at 4:08pm, updated 19 July 2017 at 4:10pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kasia Lisaj (2).jpg

Polski Festiwal@Fed Square 2022

Stop war in Ukraine.

The situation in Ukraine - summary 28 October 2022

Ukraine becomes a candidate for EU membership

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022

Vechi Acum.jpg

'Vechi Acum' in Australia...