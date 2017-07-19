Tom Koprowski Source: Tom Koprowski
PolArt is the largest and longest running national multicultural arts festival hosted in Australia. The next will be in Brisbane in 2018. The preparations are on the way says Chairman of the PolArt 2018 Mr Henryk Kurylewski.
