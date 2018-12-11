PolArt 2018 Source: PolArt 2018
Published 12 December 2018 at 10:35am, updated 12 December 2018 at 10:44am
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Henryk Kurylewski, Founding President & Artistic Director of POLART 2018 in Brisbane , Polish Culture festival , tells us about the program of the festival. For 40 years PolArt festivals have been celebrating and showcasing Polish culture and heritage through dance, music, theater, film and the visual arts.
