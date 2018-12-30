SBS Polish

PolArt2018... Day two

SBS Polish

Fantazja

Fantazja PolArt2018 Source: Fantazja

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 30 December 2018 at 4:14pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 4:42pm
By Joanna Borkowska - Surucic, Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Joanna Borkowska Surucic, Artistic Director of Theater "Fantazja", performing at POLART 2018, bringing a review of the second day of the festival in Brisbane.

Published 30 December 2018 at 4:14pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 4:42pm
By Joanna Borkowska - Surucic, Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kasia Lisaj (2).jpg

Polski Festiwal@Fed Square 2022

Stop war in Ukraine.

The situation in Ukraine - summary 28 October 2022

Ukraine becomes a candidate for EU membership

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022

Vechi Acum.jpg

'Vechi Acum' in Australia...