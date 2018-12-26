PolArt2018, Polish Independence Concert "Poland"

SBS Polish

The Polish Independence Concert „Poland”

The Polish Independence Concert „Poland"

Published 26 December 2018 at 4:30pm, updated 26 December 2018 at 4:45pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Available in other languages

During the festival PolArt2018 at the Redland Performing Arts Center there will be two extraordinary shows: Independence Concert "Poland" on Friday, 28 Dec and Project Arboretum in Australia on Sunday, 30 Dec. Jacek "Wiejski" Górski, the President of the Polish Heritage Foundation, an originator and producer of this show, talks about originality of the project.

