Poles at "Formula Student".

Polish bolid

Published 11 December 2016 at 4:18pm, updated 11 December 2016 at 4:41pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
A team of young Polish engineers, students from the Silesian University of Technology competed with their own, designed racing car in Melbourne.The track of Calder Park in Melbourne, hosts international competitions, races "Formula Student".

