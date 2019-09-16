SBS Polish

Poles from Around the World Came to Pultusk's Forum

SBS Polish

II Swiatowe Forum Nauki Polskiej

Agnieszka Niemczynowicz, Zenka Bańkowska Source: (image:Bogumila Zongollowicz)

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 16 September 2019 at 5:10pm, updated 25 July 2022 at 12:41pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

II Science and Research Forum for Poles working abroad brought together many academics from around the world to Pultusk, Poland. A seminar on the cultural input of Poles into artistic legacy of Australia was presented by Dr Bogumila Zongollowicz

Published 16 September 2019 at 5:10pm, updated 25 July 2022 at 12:41pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The main goal of this year's Forum was to create a common co-creating space for scientists of Polish origin working outside of Poland, supporting their scientific and research relations, networking and knowledge sharing.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kasia Lisaj (2).jpg

Polski Festiwal@Fed Square 2022

Stop war in Ukraine.

The situation in Ukraine - summary 28 October 2022

Ukraine becomes a candidate for EU membership

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022

Vechi Acum.jpg

'Vechi Acum' in Australia...