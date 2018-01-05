Police, community confront crime within African

Community members meet in Melbourne to discuss Sudanese youth crime. Source: SBS News
Published 5 January 2018 at 3:03pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:19am
By Peggy Giakoumelos, Dariusz Buchowiecki, Michelle Rimmer
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Youths from African backgrounds have been linked to a series of crimes at a family park in a new housing estate in Melbourne's west that has left local residents afraid to use it.
Published 5 January 2018 at 3:03pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:19am
By Peggy Giakoumelos, Dariusz Buchowiecki, Michelle Rimmer
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share