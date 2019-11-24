'Polish Ancestors' Foundation at the Polish Festival in Melbourne

'Polish Ancestors' Foundation Source: Fundacja 'Polscy Przodkowie'
Published 24 November 2019 at 4:34pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Krzysztof Skowroński from the 'Polish Ancestors' Foundation talks about promoting Poland and its multicultural heritage and about meetings with Australian Poles living in Melbourne. The foundation can help Australians to find their Polish roots in the country of their ancestors.
