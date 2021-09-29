SBS Polish

Polish Australian, Prof. Lidia Morawska convinced WHO that coronavirus is airborne

QUT Professor Lidia Morawska, Director, International Laboratory for Air Quality and Health

QUT Professor Lidia Morawska, Director, International Laboratory for Air Quality and Health Source: QUT

Published 29 September 2021 at 5:50pm, updated 4 October 2021 at 4:00pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Physicist, Professor Lidia Morawska's name is on Time Magazine's list of the most influential people of 2021. Leading a group of scientists, she convinced the World Health Organization (WHO) that the coronavirus is transmitted through the air and can travel for many meters. What impact did it have on managing the pandemic and how it will impact our future lives, explains Distinguished Professor Lidia Morawska, PhD of Queensland University of Technology.

