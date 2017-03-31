Polish `Bisons` in AFL

Bisons Source: Chris Kulesza
Published 31 March 2017 at 3:30pm, updated 31 March 2017 at 4:16pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The first Polish footy team `Bisons` was formed in Melbourne. Żubry (Polish name), will play for the Harmony Cup on Sunday, April 2nd, at the Royal Park, in Parkville. Tomasz Taranek, Bisons player, talks about the formation of the team.
Published 31 March 2017 at 3:30pm, updated 31 March 2017 at 4:16pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share