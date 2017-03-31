SBS Polish

Polish `Bisons` in AFL

Bisons

Bisons Source: Chris Kulesza

Published 31 March 2017 at 3:30pm, updated 31 March 2017 at 4:16pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
The first Polish footy team `Bisons` was formed in Melbourne. Żubry (Polish name), will play for the Harmony Cup on Sunday, April 2nd, at the Royal Park, in Parkville. Tomasz Taranek, Bisons player, talks about the formation of the team.

