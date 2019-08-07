Polish boats - among world's top class

left: Jakub Wilhelm (Polish Investment & Trade Agency Sydney Bureau); right: Michal Bak (PolBoat) Source: (image:SBS)
Published 7 August 2019 at 4:51pm, updated 7 August 2019 at 5:04pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Poland's history and the know-how of boat and ship building allows to produce products of the highest quality...say Michal Bak from PolBoat.
Published 7 August 2019 at 4:51pm, updated 7 August 2019 at 5:04pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share