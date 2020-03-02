SBS Polish

Polish Club in Ashfield: The Opposition's View

SBS Polish

Ashfield Polish Club

Ashfield Polish Club Source: Ashfield Polish Club

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 2 March 2020 at 4:08pm, updated 2 March 2020 at 4:33pm
By Anna Sadurska
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Yesterday, on March 1, an extraordinary meeting of all club members was held at the Polish Club in Ashfield. The meeting was devoted to voting on the reconstruction and expansion of the club. The opposition consisting of the members, former members of the Polish Club in Ashfield and supporters of the Club cast doubt on the results and the process of the vote. Interview with Mr. Mike Wykrota.

Published 2 March 2020 at 4:08pm, updated 2 March 2020 at 4:33pm
By Anna Sadurska
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kasia Lisaj (2).jpg

Polski Festiwal@Fed Square 2022

Stop war in Ukraine.

The situation in Ukraine - summary 28 October 2022

Ukraine becomes a candidate for EU membership

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022

Vechi Acum.jpg

'Vechi Acum' in Australia...