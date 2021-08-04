Polish community calls for participation in the Census 2021

The Australian Bureau of Statistics will run the Census on Tuesday, 10 August 2021, the Census night. Source: Getty Images/SolStock
Published 4 August 2021 at 5:02pm, updated 6 August 2021 at 3:54pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS
"..Marking 'Polish' in 'what language do you speak at home' column on the Census form is crucial for the Australian Polish to receive appropriate government services and support..", says pedagogue and teacher of Polish and English Marianna Łacek OAM.
