Polish Community Council of Australia

Published 20 May 2019 at 10:09am, updated 22 May 2019 at 9:30am
By Dorota Banasiak
The 51th annual meeting of the council was held in Brisbane. Audio materials from the meeting have been recorded and kindly provided by Pawel Dunst and Marek Knappe, the Polish program reporters from 4EB Radio in Brisbane.

