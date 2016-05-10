SBS Polish

Polish Community thanks Indians

Polish community thanks Indian

Sophie Skarbek

Published 10 May 2016
By Dariusz Buchowiecki, Ewa Figiel
Available in other languages

Report from Polish-Indian Communities function at the Victorian Parliament, where Polish refugees will be thanking the Indian communities for the shelter and support provided during and after WWII.

Available in other languages


