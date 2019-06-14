Polish Cultural Day in Ashfield

Polish Cultural Day Source: SBS
By Anna Sadurska
The Day is as an honoring late NIna Skoroszewska OAM, an Australian, who dedicated her career to helping the disadvantaged. More in conversation with Malgorzata Kwiatkowska, Chairwoman of Polish Community Council of Australia.
