SBS Polish

Polish Déjà Vu in Australia

SBS Polish

Toilette paper shortages

Siedem ..rolek na głowę..zakupy Polska 1979 rok. Source: www.pogodanazycie.pl

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 4 March 2020 at 4:50pm, updated 8 April 2020 at 3:57pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

A microscopic virus caused this rationing of goods not the system, as it happened decades ago in the Polish People's Republic. Now the Australian supermarkets Woolworths and Coles limited the amount of toilet paper sold per customer to 4 packages. There are currently shortages of tissues, toilet paper, flour and pasta. Negative impact on the economy of the new unstable consumer activity is being controlled by the Reserve Banks via lowering official interest rates.

Published 4 March 2020 at 4:50pm, updated 8 April 2020 at 3:57pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Wspólnymi siłami możemy pokonać obecny kryzys - zobacz video pod linkiem poniżej 

By working together and following these simple steps, we can beat coronavirus.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kasia Lisaj (2).jpg

Polski Festiwal@Fed Square 2022

Stop war in Ukraine.

The situation in Ukraine - summary 28 October 2022

Ukraine becomes a candidate for EU membership

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022

Vechi Acum.jpg

'Vechi Acum' in Australia...