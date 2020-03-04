Polish Déjà Vu in Australia

Published 4 March 2020 at 4:50pm, updated 8 April 2020 at 3:57pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
A microscopic virus caused this rationing of goods not the system, as it happened decades ago in the Polish People's Republic. Now the Australian supermarkets Woolworths and Coles limited the amount of toilet paper sold per customer to 4 packages. There are currently shortages of tissues, toilet paper, flour and pasta. Negative impact on the economy of the new unstable consumer activity is being controlled by the Reserve Banks via lowering official interest rates.
Wspólnymi siłami możemy pokonać obecny kryzys - zobacz video pod linkiem poniżej