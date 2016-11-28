Polish Festival at Darling Harbour

SBS Source: SBS
Published 28 November 2016 at 4:18pm, updated 28 November 2016 at 4:20pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The second largest Polish festival i n Australia attracts in excess of 15 000 people. The 11th festival will be held at the newly restored Tumbalong Park in Darling Harbour, say festival's artistic director Dariusz Paczynski.
Published 28 November 2016 at 4:18pm, updated 28 November 2016 at 4:20pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share